SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers of San Antonio needs the public's help in finding a suspect accused of taking a Budweiser beer truck for a joy ride from Southtown on January 24.

Investigators said the suspect hopped into a white 2017 International Budweiser Beer truck near South Alamo Street and South Presa Street and drove off around 1:30 pm on January 24.

The truck was later found abandoned on Interstate Highway 35 near Somerset Road.

If you recognize the man pictured below contact Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers San Antonio

Crime Stoppers could pay you up to $5,000 if the information you share leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.