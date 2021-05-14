Police say Violet Dowell, a young girl, and Sage Dowell, an infant, were with their mother and the suspect.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Griffin say they are looking for two children believed to be with their mother and a man considered "amred and dangerous."

The Griffin Police Department said Violet Dowell, a young girl, and Sage Dowell, an infant, were with their mother Jenna Gromoll.

The mother was said to be in the company of Curtis Powell, a 51-year-old with "active warrants for armed robbery" who "should be considered armed and dangerous."

"Gromoll and the children were last seen in Griffin, Georgia but could be in the Atlanta Metro area and are known to be with Curtis Powell," a police statement said. "The safety and well being of the children is our number one priority. Please help if you know where the children are located."