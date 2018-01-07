INDIAN SHORES, Fla. -- Police say 88-year-old Gertrude Stulec refuses to stop driving even after being warned multiple times that she should not drive because she can't pass a driver's exam.

Stulec was arrested Friday and charged with driving while driver's license is suspended or revoked. Police say she also doesn't have insurance or registration.

Her arrest report says Stulec consistently strikes objects with her car. She was last warned about her driving last week when officers responding to a medical emergency at a Redington Shores bar said Stulec was yelling at their ambulance to move so she could pull into the bar.

