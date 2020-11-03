LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who they said abducted her 2-year-old child with no legal parental standing.

Alexandra Gralewski is accused of taking the boy, Leo, while he was being watched by a babysitter on Sunday at a home in the 1600 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard, according to the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

The home is near East Eisenhower Boulevard and Madison Avenue in Loveland.

LPD said Leo's father, Jacob Liscum, has full, court-granted parental control, while Gralewski has no legal standing.

Gralewski is not associated with any known vehicles, LPD said.

LPD investigators said they "have reason to be concerned for the physical safety of the child, but ... Gralewski is not a threat to the general public."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gerard Cortina at 970-962-2061 or North Metro Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

