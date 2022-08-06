Police search for suspect after alleged abduction attempt of 4-year-old boy in DC

According to the police report, family members chased the suspect after he grabbed the boy. The man eventually let the boy go but continued running.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help after a man allegedly tried to abduct a four-year-old boy in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) say the young boy was in the 3100 block of M Street when a man began talking with him.

According to the police report, a family member told officers she took out her phone to check what time a nearby bus would arrive when the suspect grabbed the boy and ran away with him. Family members reportedly chased the man while yelling and screaming. Police say the suspect eventually let the boy go and continued running away on M Street before turning on 29th Street.

MPD released photos of the suspect Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington D.C. currently offers a reward of $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for committing crimes in D.C.

READ NEXT: