LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Richmond Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Savannah Spurlock. According to security footage, she was last seen leaving The Other Bar in Lexington on Friday, January 4 with one unknown black male and one unknown white male.

Spurlock has shoulder-length brown/blonde hair with multiple tattoos -- one rose on her left shoulder, another saying “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” on her right side torso and the last saying “I’m her daughter” on her back.

According to our affiliate WTVQ in Lexington, Spurlock is a mother of four. Spurlock's mother, Ellen, told the station that the family has not given up hope.

Police are seeking the identity and whereabouts of these two individuals in addition to Spurlock. The white male was seen leaving the area in a black, Chevy S-10 pickup.

Surveillance footage of Spurlock leaving with two unknown men, and the white male's Chevy leaving a parking garage.

Richmond Police

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us.