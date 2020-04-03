MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for two 11-year-olds and one 10-year-old who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

The boys were seen leaving Whittier Elementary on foot, police said. Kevin Stifanos, Daniel Frederick and Clifford Ray III have not been seen or heard from since.

One of the children, Clifford Ray III, has asthma and does not have his inhaler with him, police said. All of the children are believed to be together on foot either in Mesa or a neighboring East Valley city.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

Mesa PD

OTHER NEWS:

Arizona House GOP rams through transgender sports ban bill

Teenager critically injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall