Police shoot man armed with bow and arrow while serving emergency custody order

Police say that the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, and is expected to survive.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 51-year-old Virginia man is in the hospital after being shot by a police officer outside his parent's house Tuesday afternoon, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Davis said his officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive, Chantilly by the man's elderly parents, who reported that their son was "was acting in an unstable manner" and making threats towards them. When officers arrived at the house, Davis said the man was not at the house. But later Tuesday, his parents worked with FCPD officers and were able to obtain an emergency custody order. The police returned to the home to take the man into custody.

While the man's elderly parents stayed outside, police entered the house and attempted to make contact with the man. However, Davis said that shortly after entering, a supervisor and commanding officer made the decision to bring the officers out of the house, reposition and attempt to deescalate the situation. Davis said the man then came out of the house, armed with a "compound bow and arrow," which Davis said he pointed directly at police.

“That bow and arrow, make no mistake about it, is a deadly weapon," Davis said. "It will go right through our ballistic body armor.”

One of the officers shot the armed man once in the upper body, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Davis said he is expected to recover, and that neither officers nor the man's parents were injured during the shooting.