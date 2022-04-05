x
SC Democrats try to stall transgender bill with more than 1,000 proposed amendments

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democrats have lined up more than 1,000 amendments in an attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would have their state ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Even with Republicans invoking a rule to limit debate to just three minutes for each amendment, the bill might not come up for a vote until the weekend if Democrats stick to each amendment. 

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. 

About a dozen mostly conservative states have already passed similar legislation.

