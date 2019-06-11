COLUMBIA, S.C. — Polls have closed across South Carolina, and now votes will be tabulated in key local races across the Midlands.

Over 30 contested races were taking place in the area, and WLTX will have updated results on all of those contests throughout the night.

Voters spent the day casting ballots for mayor, town council, and city council races. In Irmo, voters there had three local questions that they were asked.

Turnout was said to be light, except in few precincts with close elections. And voters who went to the polls used the brand new paper ballot voting machines. While there were a few reports of isolated problems, most people got through the lines smoothly.

On election day, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties will have some of the highest numbers of contests happening in the Midlands.

A few of the key races from this election cycle are in the cities of Columbia and West Columbia and the Town of Irmo.

In the City of Columbia, City Council Districts Two and Three and an at-large seat were up for grabs.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell is defending his District Two position against Catherine Fleming Bruce and Anna Fonseca.

Columbia District Three Councilman Moe Baddourah will face-off against two challengers -- John Loveday and Will Brennan.

At-Large Councilman Howard Duvall is vying for reelection against Sara Middleton, Dylan Gunnels and Amadeo Geere.

In Irmo, mayor and town council positions are up for grabs.

Irmo Mayor Hardy King is facing two challengers -- Councilman Barry Walker and Mike Ward.

Councilmen Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot are also hoping to retain their positions as Dan Newbanks, Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch vie for their seats.

In the City of West Columbia, mayor and four council member positions are being contested.

District Four Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem, Temus "Tem" Miles is set to face-off against Madison Duncan in the race for West Columbia mayor.

Districts Four and Eight are also being contested, with challengers Ronnie Lindler and Joseph Dickey facing-off for district four; and Jan Anderson, Dave Shaw, Rod Lorick and David Benjamin Moye are vying for the District Eight seat.

Councilmen Jimmy Brooks, of District Six, and Trevor Bedell, of District Two, are unopposed.

