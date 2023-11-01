SC 'going to the top,' gov. says as new term begins at Inaugural Ball

The event brought leaders from around the state together to celebrate Governor Henry McMaster and other constitutional officers after the inauguration.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a night of prominence at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Wednesday as hundreds gathered for South Carolina's Inaugural Ball.

The event attracted state and local leaders, Republican activists, donors and guests to celebrate Governor Henry McMaster and other constitutional officers following their inauguration.

"This is a historic event," Andrew Siders, Vice Chairman of Aiken County Council, said. "He has the possibility to be the longest serving governor in South Carolina history and this is all part of it and we're just happy to be here."

During the ceremony, a procession of state legislators made their way inside with Senate President Thomas Alexander and Speaker of the House Murrell Smith leading the line.

Between the music, food, and dancing, Inaugural Chair Bill Stern addressed the crowd.

"Governor, tomorrow the work continues," Stern said, "but tonight we celebrate not as Republicans or Democrats, but as friends and neighbors who love this great state."

Among the constitutional officers to attend were Secretary of State Mark Hammond, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

They entered in procession before the governor took the stage.

"Y'all, we live in the best place in the whole world," Gov. McMaster said. "You've heard it all today. It's getting better and better, so let's have a good time tonight and then we're getting back to work because we're going to the top."

Connie Parker-Gatti, a supporter in attendance, agreed, adding that she's looking forward to his second term.