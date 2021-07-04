'This facility should shut down immediately': Gov. Abbott alleges mistreatment, sexual abuse of asylum-seeking children at Freeman complex

“These allegations about the federal operation are disturbing if true, and a thorough investigation is warranted,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

SAN ANTONIO — Speaking near the Freeman Coliseum grounds where hundreds of asylum-seeking children and teenagers are being temporarily sheltered this week, Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Biden administration to shut down the housing operation “immediately” after he says the state has received complaints pointing to abuse and a lack of resources for those staying at the complex.

“These problems are a byproduct of President (Joe) Biden’s open-border policies and the lack of planning at the fallout of those disastrous policies,” Abbott said.

Specifically, Abbott said officials at Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services have received “very credible allegations” children at the facility are being sexually assaulted; inadequate staffing to safely supervise children at the facility premises; that some children “are not eating throughout the day”; and that facility workers aren’t separating COVID-19-positive children from the rest of the minors at the site.

TX @GovAbbott just alleged federal facility in SA for unaccompanied children is “a health & safety nightmare"; says HHSC/DFPS received child abuse complaints.

▪️didn't say who made allegations

▪️wants investigation + children to be moved

I've contacted @HHSGov for response@kens5 pic.twitter.com/GDcAKdSvpd — erica zucco (@ericazucco) April 7, 2021

Abbott didn’t elaborate on who submitted the alleged complaints to state agencies, but implored the Biden administration to move the children to other “federally-run facilities.”

At least one of the complaints is contrary to what local officials have said about protocols at the facility; last month, county leaders told KENS 5 they were planning to separate those who test positive for COVID-19 from everyone else. Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control are staffed at the complex and monitoring children for COVID symptoms.

I'm asking @TxDPS & TX Rangers to investigate allegations of child abuse & neglect inside the Freeman Coliseum migrant child facility.



Biden's open border policy caused this crisis. I'm calling on the administration to shut down the facility immediately. pic.twitter.com/wbjiB6lVzR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 7, 2021

In a one-on-one interview with KENS 5's Mariah Medina, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff was skeptical about the claims, saying he had heard or seen nothing of the sort during his visits to the shelter. He added if there are child sex abuse issues, "then that needs to be taken care of."

In the meantime, the governor added, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers will “immediately begin investigating these allegations.”

At 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, as journalists gathered outside the Freeman Expo Halls’s press conference, someone called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to report a “sexual offense,” the agency confirmed. Authorities said due to the ongoing investigation they would provide no further details.

A source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter tells me the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Freeman Expo Hall for a report of sexual abuse. This comes after the sheriff said his agency would have no part in detaining migrant kids.#KENS5Eyewitness — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) April 7, 2021

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the allegations "disturbing if true, and a thorough investigation is warranted.” Congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted Wednesday evening that Abbott "has a responsibility to put forward the evidence" if the allegations prove true.

.@GovAbbott turned a blind-eye to the Trump administration’s grave human rights abuses at the border.



If these serious allegations are true, he has a responsibility to put forward the evidence.



Migrant children are not political props and must be protected while seeking asylum. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 8, 2021