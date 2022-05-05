How decisions about abortion rights will impact SC elections

If Roe v. Wade is overturned in the Supreme Court, that could mean major changes for abortion in South Carolina, which could also impact voter response.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Senate will vote next Wednesday on legislation that would make Roe v. Wade law. However, Democrats do not have the necessary votes to avoid a filibuster on the issue, so the measure is expected to fail.

If the historic case is overturned by the Supreme Court, the South Carolina 'Fetal Heartbeat Law' would be enacted before the November election.

"South Carolina tends to be conservative but there are a lot of women, and a lot of women who vote," said Columbia League of Women Voters, Vice President, Carla Damron.

The League of Women Voters, Columbia Chapter says they want Roe v. Wade to stay.

Damron, believes this issue may become most important to voters researching candidates before November.

"I am hoping that in the primary we see people making this a number one priority issue for upcoming elections," Damron stated.

Republican Senator, Josh Kimbrell, helped sponsor the fetal heartbeat law. He says as the political landscape has changed over the past 10 years, he believes abortion has become more of a partisan issue, which he also believes may drive voters to the polls.

"It energizes conservative, pro-life, republicans, but it also energizes liberal, pro-abortion, democrats," Kimbrell explained.

However, because South Carolina historically leans conservative. Senator Kimbrell believes people will likely vote for candidates who identify as "Anti-abortion".

"I do view it as one of the most critical issues of our time if Roe is overturned but I believe it'll be a wash on both sides," the Senator explained. "I do believe the majority of voters in South Carolina subscribe to a pro-life ethic though."