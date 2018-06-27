COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has won the Republican nomination for a third term.



Wilson beat state Rep. Todd Atwater in unofficial results in Tuesday's runoff.



Wilson picked up 48.6 percent of the vote in the June 12 primary just under the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Atwater hammered Wilson on ethics, saying he tried to stop the prosecution of a political consultant he once used after giving the case to a different prosecutor.



Wilson says no attorney general has ever fought corruption as hard as he has. His campaign also says Atwater had no prosecutorial experience.



Wilson will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November's election.

