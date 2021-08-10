A road for President Trump? Florida lawmaker files bill to rename state's longest highway

Rep. Anthony Sabatini says the action is to "honor one of America's greatest Presidents."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker has officially filed legislation to rename the state's longest road after former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted Monday he filed HB 29 for the upcoming legislative session. The bill requests renaming U.S. 27 from its current designation to the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

Sabatini says he filed the bill "to honor one of America's greatest Presidents."

U.S. 27 runs through the state from Tallahassee to Miami

Sabatini first announced his plans back in January to introduce this same legislation in the House during the previous legislative session. That bill died in a subcommittee.

Throughout the state, the highway is currently designated at the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway. Pepper, a Democrat, represented Florida in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives for nearly 50 years.