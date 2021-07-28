Ken Bennett stepping down as Arizona Senate GOP audit liaison after Cyber Ninjas bans him from recount building

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
The man selected as the liaison between Arizona Senate Republicans and the lead contractor of the Senate's partisan recount of the 2020 election is stepping down from the position after the lead contractor banned him from entering the recount building.
Former Arizona Secretary of State and candidate for state governor Ken Bennett made the announcement on Wednesday that he will be resigning from the position during an interview with James Harris on KFYI.
The announcement comes just a few days after the recount's lead contractor, Flordia-based internet security company Cyber Ninjas, banned Bennett from the building where the recount is taking place.
"Being locked out makes it impossible for me to be a true liaison," Bennett said on KFYI.
Bennett also told Harris that he still supports the audit and the new subpoenas issued by the Arizona Senate GOP. He said his main issue is with Cyber Ninjas' lack of transparency.
Bennett isn't the only one who has issues with the contractor's lack of transparency.
An oversight committee from the U.S. House of Representatives has launched an investigation into Cyber Ninjas and the company's CEO, Douglas Logan.
The committee announced the investigation in a letter addressed to Logan, saying its members were concerned for a variety of reasons, including:
- Cyber Ninjas' lack of experience in conducting election-related audits
- Reports of Cyber Ninjas engaging in sloppy and insecure audit practices that compromised the integrity of ballots and voting equipment
- Evidence that Cyber Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan and other individuals funding the audit have sought to advance the "big lie" of debunked voter fraud allegations in the last presidential election
