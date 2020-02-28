COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of supporters for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flocked to Finlay Park in Columbia on Friday to hear from the presidential candidate ahead of the South Carolina primary.

This was the last stop in the Palmetto State for the Sanders campaign.

Senator Sanders spoke about health care, raising the minimum wage and climate change. However, he says in order to make those changes, South Carolinians have to get out to vote.

"I'm asking you to bring out your friends and your coworkers and your neighbors so that we can have the largest voter turnout in the history of the South Carolina primary," says Sen. Sanders. "If your friend's don't want to come out and vote, tell them you are tired of their complaining."

Supporters say they were pleased with his speech, which lasted about an hour.

"I really care about his racial injustice policies," says Zaj Eugene, a South Carolina voter. "I really care about his environment policies. I feel like no one is stepping up to the plate to talk about climate change like he is and I rally love him for that."

As for undecided voters, one woman who canvassed for his campaign says there's many issues that voters can connect with.

"If you are worried about health care, he's your guy," says Melinda Stidwell-Williams. "If you are worried about women's rights he's your guy. If you are worried about marijuana legalization, he's your guy."

Sanders will make his way to California next, ahead of the super Tuesday.