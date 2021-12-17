'I’m confident you will meet the moment.' Biden challenges new SC State grads to shape history

Biden reminded graduates of both the legacy left to them and that they will leave to others.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Joe Biden was in the Midlands on Friday today to address graduates at South Carolina State University.

Biden addressed graduates at South Carolina State University's December commencement at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

Biden spoke about the opportunity the graduating class has in this country.

A few classes, every once in a few generations, enter at a point in American history where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country," Biden said. "You face that inflection point today, and I’m confident you will meet the moment."

Biden also spoke about the legacy of importance of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"You’re ready because you’re part of a proud and sacred tradition, an HBCU tradition, more than 180 years of excellence," Biden said. "Institutions that instill a sense of purpose and commitment to make a difference in all their students, not just to lift up yourself but to lift up others; institutions grounded grounded in the belief that every American of every race, background and zip code should have a fair and equal chance to get as far as their god given talents give them."

Biden went on to note that, "HBCUs have helped produce 40% of all Black engineers in America, 50% of all the Black lawyers in America, 70% of all the Black doctors and dentists in America, and 80% of all the Black judges in America."

During his speech, President Biden is shining a light on the importance of HBCUs. He says he aims to expand HBCU programs and bring more funding to them. @WLTX — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) December 17, 2021

Biden reminded graduates of both the legacy left to them and that they will leave to others.

"The history of the journey of America, progress and possibilities were written by people who sat where you’re sitting right now … people like Jim and Emily Clyburn, students who met in a jail cell after standing up for what was right and just, who never stopped. In 1961, they were you. Now, in 2021, you are them."

The president ended his remarks with a look ahead.