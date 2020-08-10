x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Politics

Biden fly swatters sell out in one night following vice presidential debate

Joe Biden's campaign started selling fly swatters after a fly landed on the Vice President's head during last night's debate.
Credit: Joe Biden Campaign Website

SALT LAKE CITY — The Biden campaign turned a buzzy moment during Wednesday night's Vice Presidential Debate into a fundraising opportunity. 

It started selling fly swatters after a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate with Senator Kamala Harris. 

It hung out there for more than two minutes — but it probably felt like an eternity for many viewers. 

The Biden campaign seized the moment and began selling "truth over flies" fly swatters for $10 on its website. 

RELATED: The fly in the room: Bug lands on Mike Pence's head during debate

The site said "Swats away flies and lies." 

The merchandise was listed as sold out on Thursday morning. 

Related Articles

   