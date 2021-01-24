Biden immigration policies offer hope to Columbia 'dreamers' brought to U.S. as children

In his first days, President Biden rolled-back multiple Trump-era immigration policies and sought to protect DACA recipients brought to the U.S. as children.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden’s first days in office included changes to Donald Trump-era immigration policies -- from halting border wall construction to lifting a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

One move, however, has brought new hope to immigrants known as “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

The president ordered efforts to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that has protected thousands of young people from deportation, after former President Trump sought to limit it.

It’s good news for people like Jacqueline “Jackie” Mayorga of Columbia, after she immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico with her mother as a toddler.

“My town is a small, indigenous town in rural Mexico and there weren’t any jobs, a lot of poverty,” Mayorga said.

Since immigrating, Mayorga spent her life in Columbia, attending Richland County schools and graduating from Spring Valley High School, and later, Columbia College.

Before joining the DACA program, she questioned whether she’d be able to work or get a higher education.

“Before then, I really did not have any plans of going to college. I was like, it’s impossible. What’s the point if I’m not going to be able to work in a career? I’m not going to be able to obtain a social (security number),” she said. “During the past four years, it’s been nerve wracking. It’s been nerve wracking to know that the social security card that gives me access to so many opportunities… can easily just be taken away…. I feel a little bit of like calmness now that Joe Biden’s in there, but it’s also still risky. It’s nothing permanent and it can be taken away at any time.”

Through a flurry of early actions, President Biden has sought to safeguard DACA, even pushing for a path to citizenship for participants.

The program currently does not give legal resident status and does not offer a path to it.

“I’ve had clients and I’ve met a lot of young folks who, you know, they tell me they’ve been here since they were a year old, they’ve been here since they were six-months-old and they’re 21,” Mike Pinilla, an immigration lawyer and owner of Pinilla Law Firm, said. “So, they don’t know anything about the country they’re coming from and this is what feels like home to them.”

Now, at age 27, Mayorga calls the Palmetto State home, and is hoping for a permanent opportunity for she and others to stay.

“A pathway to citizenship would allow us to go see our loved ones, would allow us to continue working, would allow us to continue paying taxes, investing,” Mayorga said.

According to the Associated Press, President Biden’s new immigration proposal, if passed, would give legal status and a path to citizenship to anyone in the U.S. before January 1.