Supporters of the bill say it simply puts district trustees in the same category as other elected officals, but opponents worry it's an overreach of power.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has moved a bill forward that could give the Governor power to remove school board members from office if they’re accused of misconduct.

Under current state law, the power to remove school board members goes to county boards of education, but Senator Greg Hembree (R, Horry) said those don’t exist anymore. “The law that’s in place is an archaic law,” he told News19.

That’s why Hembree authored Senate Bill 203. The bill aims to give that power of removal to the Governor. It passed the Senate last year and is now moving in the House.

During House debate Thursday, Representative Wendy Brawley (D, Richland) spoke out against the bill. "What are we doing with this? If this happens, where does it end" Brawley asked her fellow lawmakers.

Many House Democrats worried the bill is an overreach of power. “The Governor doesn’t have the power currently to just remove people who are elected to serve. He can remove his appointees,” asserted Brawley.

However, Senator Hembree said the Governor does have the power to remove an official like a mayor or county council member for misconduct. “We just modeled this bill of removal after the existing law where the Governor can remove other elected officials for misconduct in office. So, that was how we came to this idea. We essentially just moved school board members into the same category as every other elected official.”

The bill passed second reading in the House 71 to 36 Thursday. Representatives amended the bill to give detailed reasons as to why a school board member could be removed, including “chronic inexcusable absenteeism” and “persistent negligence.”

The House must give the bill one more vote before sending it back to the Senate for approval.