The governor is planning on holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday from Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is planning on holding a news conference Wednesday to talk about the future of a border wall in Texas.

It's planned for 3 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan are also going to be there. KHOU 11 is planning on streaming the news conference on this web page.

Abbott mentioned the border wall last week while he was in Del Rio but didn't say anything about where it would be or how it would be funded. During a podcast released on Tuesday, he said the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast.