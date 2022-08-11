x
Brian Kemp reelected as Georgia governor in rematch vs. Stacey Abrams

Kemp wins governor's race, as Abrams concedes in speech to her supporters.

ATLANTA — The race to be Georgia’s Governor has ended with a victory for incumbent Brian Kemp.

He beat out a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel with 1.9 million votes, or 53.72% with more than 88% of precincts reporting.  

Four years ago, Kemp and his campaign declared victory on election night with just over 50% of the vote but the results were not made official until days later. 

Abrams, a 48-year-old lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, campaigned to be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she won. 

At around 11:30 p.m., Abrams conceded the race to Kemp.

The 59-year-old Kemp clinched another term after attacks from Donald Trump threatened to snuff out Kemp’s support among fellow Republicans. 

Abrams raised $85 million through Sept. 30, while Kemp raised $60 million. Abrams emphasized a broad range of plans she says would improve Georgians' lives, while Kemp emphasized the state's economic strength and his moves to hand money back to voters.

