Florence, SC (WLX) - The men vying to be South Carolina’s next governor are drawing their final contrasts as voters prepare to decide between them in next month’s election.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith met in Florence on Wednesday for the first of two general election debates.

Smith went on the attack early, attempting to portray McMaster as out of touch with South Carolina’s needs, like expanded health care choices or infrastructural improvements.

"Right now we have a report that says South Carolina is the worst place in the country to be a teacher," says Smith. "The fact is that plant is not going to come to that county if it doesn't have the infrastructure. It's not going to come to that county if it doesn't have the educated workforce to fill those jobs and that's the biggest problem facing our state and you said you're going to do nothing about it."

McMaster focused on his economic achievements over nearly two years in office, saying he frequently hears from foreign companies excited to expand in the state, under his leadership.

"We do have a teacher crisis, we have an infrastructure crisis, but raising taxes is not the answer," says McMaster. "If we were to have a governor that is known around this country to the manufacturers and the business leaders that has had a record of raising taxes all the time while he is in the legislature, then they would go to North Carolina and to Georgia."

McMaster and Smith face voters Nov. 6. They meet next week for their final debate.

