Chapin councilwoman resigns, filings open Friday, July 8, for special election

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington County Elections Administrator Lenice Shoemaker released a statement midday Wednesday, July 6, that longtime Chapin councilwoman Kay Hollis has resigned her seat on the town council.
Hollis reportedly wrote a letter of resignation on June 19 stating she wants to focus on her health and family. The Lexington County Elections Office states it did not receive the letter until June 23.
Filings for the Town Council seat will open Friday, July 8, for those interested in serving on council.