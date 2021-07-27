City of Columbia announces vacancies on various boards and commissions

Persons interested in making recommendations to city government should apply to fill a vacancy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have ever wanted to get involved in city government in a limited way, now is the time to consider applying for a vacancy on one of the various boards and commissions that advise city government and help shape city policies.

All applicants must reside in the corporate limits of the City of Columbia and have some interest, background or expertise in the area to be covered by the committee.

Below is the list of vacancies and the City's formal description and term length to serve. Length of service ranges from 2 to 6 years, some positions have a possibility of re-appointment.

Interested individuals should contact Ashley Jenkins for an application at Ashley.Jenkins@Columbiasc.gov. or download an application at the City of Columbia's website at columbiasc.net/boards-commissions. Deadline to file an application is 5 p.m. August 10, 2021.

Board of Zoning Appeals- (BOZA) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is a quasi- judicial board that makes decisions regarding zoning issues. Cases are posted and advertised in accordance with Chapter 17, Article III, Division 3, Section 111 & 112 of the City Code of Ordinance and with title 30, Chapter 4 of the code of laws of South Carolina.

Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development Seeking to fill three (3) vacancies.

The purpose of the Citizens Advisory Committee is to make important recommendations for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Housing Opportunities for persons with Aids (HOPWA), and other federal grant programs as assigned. They advise the Mayor and council on the needs of neighborhoods, review amendments, and make appropriate comments on policies. Term – 4 years.

Climate Protection Action Committee Seeking to fill seven (7) non-voting vacancies and one (1) voting vacancy.

The purpose of this committee is gather and address problems found within food production, consumption, processing, distribution, and waste disposal with the primary focus on finding solutions to problems that promote sustainability, economic development, and social justice in the food system of the Columbia and surrounding areas by educating government officials about issues of the food system, making policy recommendations, research, fostering of cooperation among private, public, and non-profit interests. City Council has the final vote on approval or disapproval of recommendations. Term – 2 years.

Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee Seeking to fill six (6) vacancies.

This commission is comprised of seven (7) appointed by City Council, and one will be appointed by the City Manager or designee. Four appointees will be selected by a combination of Community Development, Emergency Management, Columbia Water, and Planning and Development Services. Appointees serve a two (2) year term with the possibility of one (1) re-appointment (a maximum of two consecutive terms). Term – 2 years

Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission (CTAC) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy.

The Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission has the following powers and duties: To review and recommend policies and ordinances affecting the planting, removal and preservation of trees on public and private property; provide advice on the allocation of resources and policies for the planting, care and removal of trees in the City of Columbia; serve as an advisory body to the City Forestry and Beautification Superintendent in the administration of this article; review and make recommendations related to the City Forestry and Beautification Division’s annual work plan and any comprehensive urban forestry or reforestation plans; provide public education and advocacy on tree value, preservation and care; make recommendations to City Council on disbursements of the Columbia Landscape and Tree Fund; oversee the development and implementation of a master plan for the beautification of the City of Columbia; and advise the City and its boards and commissions regarding landscaping, tree planting, protection and removal. CTAC helps sponsor the annual Arbor Day celebration, Treasured Tree program and Columbia Choice Awards. Term – 3 years

Design Development Review Commission (DDRC) Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy for an Architectural Historian.

Applicants must have experience as an architectural historian. The purpose of the Design/Development Review Commission (DDRC) is to review and approve work proposed within the City's historic districts, urban design areas, and upon designated landmarks. Term – 3 years

Election Commission Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy.

The Election Commission determines the eligibility of candidates seeking office; counts and verifies absentee ballots to ensure the integrity of the election process in accordance with state statute; conducts Protest Hearings and certifies the results of all municipal elections. To see other duties please read State Statute Sec.7 – Elections. Term – 6 years

Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports, and Tourism Seeking to fill one (1) vacancy.

The mission of the Midlands Authority for Conventions Sports and Tourism includes: directing and managing the activities and mission of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau; Overseeing the development and operation of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center under a long-term management agreement for the benefit of the Governmental Entities: City of Columbia, Lexington County and Richland County; Directing and managing the activities and mission of the Columbia Regional Sports Council; and Directing and managing the operation of the Columbia Regional Visitors Center. Term – 3 years

Transportation Penny Oversight Committee Seeking to fill two (2) vacancies.