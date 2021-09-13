Columbia Mayoral forum taking place Tuesday night

News19 is hosting a Mayoral Forum Tuesday, Sept. 14. Send in your questions and tune in at 7 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 is partnering with the Columbia Urban League Young Professionals to host a City of Columbia Mayoral Forum with the candidates seeking to replace Mayor Steve Benjamin in the upcoming election.

WLTX's Darci Strickland will serve as moderator for the event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Allen University's Historic Chappelle Auditorium. You can watch the forum live on WLTX, on WLTX.com and our news app, as well as the WLTX YouTube page.

Earlier this year, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin -- Columbia's first Black mayor -- announced he was not running for a fourth term, ending his 10-year run leading the city.

Four candidates are in the running -- former Councilman Moe Baddourah, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac-Devine, Sam Johnson (former assistant to Mayor Benjamin) and Councilman Daniel Rickenmann. Baddourah, Isaac-Devine and Johnson will be attending the forum, Rickenmann had a scheduling conflict.

News19 wants to know what questions you have for the candidates. Text your questions to (803) 776-9508, and don’t forget to include your name.

The 2021 election will be held Tuesday, November 2.