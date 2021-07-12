City of Columbia moves ahead with council redistricting

Lines for all four districts have been adjusted to allow for population shifts within city limits; second reading of proposed plan will be Tuesday, Dec. 21

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is moving forward with redistricting plans. All four council districts will have some manipulation of district lines due to population shifts within Columbia city limits.

Redistricting is the process that happens every ten years at every level of government -- from US Congress to municipalities and school districts -- and is based on US Census data. The goal of redistricting is to give equitable representation to residents within a district.

Columbia City Council will have a second reading of the redistricting maps at the 2 p.m. regular called meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Here is a rundown of the changes:

District 1 will gain a segment from District 2 that runs from Riverhill Circle to Garner Lane.

District 2 will gain these areas from District 1:

the strip of land that runs from Broad River Road to I-126

a portion of Ames Road from Columbia College Drive to Prescott Road, down to Farrow Road

District 2 gains from District 3:

the area around the University of South Carolina and Five Points, bounded by Gervais, Harden, Santee, Maple, Devine, Blossom, Bull, Greene and Sumter streets

and area abutting Forest Acres, bounded by Forest Drive, St. Julian Place, Byrnes, Harrison Road, Marling Drive, Covenant Road, and Dalloz, following the boundary of Forest Acres back to Forest Drive.

District 3 gains from District 2 the Olympia area around Olympia Park to the Congaree River up to Gervais Street to Lincoln, down to Blossom to Pickens, down to Whaley to Sumter.

District 3 also gains from District 4 the area off Garners Ferry Road that includes the USC School of Medicine, VA Dorn Hospital and the Brandon Hills and Meadowfield neighborhoods.