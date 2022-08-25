West Columbia City Council approves redistricting map for voters

City Council unanimously approved the map based on data from the 2020 US Census

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia City Council has approved a new redistricting map after receiving and reviewing data from the 2002 United States Census. The unanimous vote came after a public hearing and second reading at Wednesday's special called council meeting.

The South Carolina Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs has reviewed the new district lines and they have met the standards of demographic balance and districting block requirements.

An interactive map of the new districts can be found at westcolumbiasc.maps.arcgis.com