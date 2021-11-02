The General Assembly has passed a bill that will move Clarendon Four's school board election from 2022 to 2024.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The consolidation of two school districts in Clarendon County will bring schools more funding and resources, but some are upset over decisions regarding the district’s school board.

This summer, Clarendon School Districts One and Three will consolidate into one new district: Clarendon Four. Members of the new school board were appointed by three state law makers that represent Clarendon County, with an election set to happen next year.

However, a new bill introduced by Senator Kevin Johnson of Clarendon County has just passed in the General Assembly to push that school board election back to 2024.

"People are upset. Very upset," said John Bonaparte, who currently serves on Clarendon One’s school board.

Bonaparte said if the bill becomes law, then the appointed board members of Clarendon Four will serve two years longer than initially planned.

"When people are appointed, they owe their loyalty to the people that appoint them. When you are elected, you owe your loyalty to the people that put you in the seat," said Bonaparte.

Chairman of Clarendon Three’s board, George Frierson, is concerned about the bill as well.

Frierson told News19, "when you change the date of an election and you push it back, you take away people’s ability to express their desire for local representation in the future."

Neither Frierson or Bonaparte will serve on the new board.

Senator Johnson explained to News19 that pushing back the election is meant to give the new school district more time to build a foundation.

"We want to make sure that we keep a good board to get this consolidation on a good footing first," the senator said.

Johnson claimed there are people who want to run for the new board that wouldn’t put students first, and that’s why he wants to push the election back.

"What I’m trying to prevent as much as I can, is people running for the school board next year with one goal, which has nothing to do with the quality of students’ education," Johnson said.

He's referring to people that he said are running for the board to change the name of a school in Clarendon One.

"Now, they can run in 2024, they’ll probably win, but the difference is Clarendon Four will be up and running and will be on a solid foundation," said Johnson.