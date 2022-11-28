Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker spending big on ads

Democrats are outspending Republicans in advertisement by over $16 million, according to data released by AdImpact.

MACON, Ga. — With almost a week left until Election Day, candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are spending big on making sure Georgians turn out to vote.

Waves of campaign ads are dominating Georgia's airwaves in what's already the most expensive Senate race in the country this midterm election.

Over $56 million has already been spent or reserved on advertising since the race went into a runoff, according to AdImpact.

#GAPol: An additional $5.3M was placed today for the #GASen runoff. Total spending has now surpassed $56M.



Today's biggest additions:

Herschel Walker: $2.03M

Raphael Warnock: $1.42M

American Bridge: $1.13M



Total runoff spending/reservations:

🔵$36.1M

🔴$20.1M — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) November 22, 2022

Raphael Warnock and groups supporting him like super PAC Georgia Honor has injected $36.1 million on ads.

Meanwhile, Herschel Walker and supporters have spent $20.1 million, the agency says.

Part of that figure likely came from the Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Both said they would invest millions in ads to increase turnout.

Charles Bullock, political science professor at the University of Georgia, says both side are running attack ads. But of the two, Herschel Walker's are more critical.

He's focusing on hot button issues for republicans like transgender athletes and tying Warnock to President Biden.

"The theme there is... if you don't like the way things are going, if you think the Biden Administration is responsible for inflation... then you don't want to vote for the Senator who would be most likely to support the incumbent President," Bullock said, analyzing the Walker campaign's strategy in ads.

As for Warnock, Bullock noted softer, positive ads and the return of Alvin the puppy, but there's also been some attacks ads thrown in the mix.

Bullock says Warnock's focus is saying Walker is unfit for office.

"So trying to kind of contrast Warnock as the Senator who has been doing the job for two years and saying that his challenger... he's not prepared to take over," Bullock said.