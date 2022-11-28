Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker spending big on ads

MACON, Ga. — With almost a week left until Election Day, candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are spending big on making sure Georgians turn out to vote.
Waves of campaign ads are dominating Georgia's airwaves in what's already the most expensive Senate race in the country this midterm election.
Over $56 million has already been spent or reserved on advertising since the race went into a runoff, according to AdImpact.
Raphael Warnock and groups supporting him like super PAC Georgia Honor has injected $36.1 million on ads.
Meanwhile, Herschel Walker and supporters have spent $20.1 million, the agency says.
Part of that figure likely came from the Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Both said they would invest millions in ads to increase turnout.
Charles Bullock, political science professor at the University of Georgia, says both side are running attack ads. But of the two, Herschel Walker's are more critical.
He's focusing on hot button issues for republicans like transgender athletes and tying Warnock to President Biden.
"The theme there is... if you don't like the way things are going, if you think the Biden Administration is responsible for inflation... then you don't want to vote for the Senator who would be most likely to support the incumbent President," Bullock said, analyzing the Walker campaign's strategy in ads.
As for Warnock, Bullock noted softer, positive ads and the return of Alvin the puppy, but there's also been some attacks ads thrown in the mix.
Bullock says Warnock's focus is saying Walker is unfit for office.
"So trying to kind of contrast Warnock as the Senator who has been doing the job for two years and saying that his challenger... he's not prepared to take over," Bullock said.
Though this is one of the costliest races this year, it's not breaking a record. Bullock says Georgia saw the highest in 2020 when two Senate seats were up for grabs.