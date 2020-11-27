Clyburn says president-elect Biden falling short when appointing Black figures

According to reports, Clyburn agreed with Biden's pick of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — House majority whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said president-elect Joe Biden has fallen short when electing African Americans to top posts, according to reports.

Democratic officials say Clyburn has been a big backer for Biden and even credit Clyburn for helping Biden in the Palmetto State.

According to reports, Clyburn agreed with Biden's pick of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield is currently the only Black woman pick among the cabinet seats so far.

Biden is currently in the process of building his cabinet. He has appointed the following positions:

Secretary of State - Antony Blinken

Secretary of Homeland Security - Alejandro Mayorkas

Chief of Staff - Ron Klain

National Intelligence Director - Avril Haines

National Security Adviser - Jake Sullivan

UN Ambassador - Linda Thomas-Greenfield