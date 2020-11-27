x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Politics

Clyburn says president-elect Biden falling short when appointing Black figures

According to reports, Clyburn agreed with Biden's pick of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Credit: AP
House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., greets Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, as he endorses him in North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — House majority whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said president-elect Joe Biden has fallen short when electing African Americans to top posts, according to reports. 

Democratic officials say Clyburn has been a big backer for Biden and even credit Clyburn for helping Biden in the Palmetto State. 

According to reports, Clyburn agreed with Biden's pick of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield is currently the only Black woman pick among the cabinet seats so far.  

RELATED: VERIFY: Can Congress reject Electoral College votes?

Biden is currently in the process of building his cabinet. He has appointed the following positions: 

Secretary of State - Antony Blinken

Secretary of Homeland Security - Alejandro Mayorkas 

Chief of Staff - Ron Klain 

National Intelligence Director - Avril Haines 

National Security Adviser - Jake Sullivan

UN Ambassador - Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate - John Kerry

RELATED: President-elect Biden urges everyone to wear masks to combat COVID-19

RELATED: House Democrats nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era