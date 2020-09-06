COLUMBIA, S.C. — The President of the Columbia Chapter of the NAACP issued a statement on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on its stance regarding the murder of George Floyd and enumerating recent activities in the community.

President L. Oveta Glover addressed the death of George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of law enforcement, saying, "We fully demand that the officers be held responsible for their actions and be prosecuted of the law. We support peaceful protesting against this pandemic of killing People of Color."

On the recent protests, Glover says, "the Columbia Branch abhors rioting, looting and vandalism. It is wrong! I implore you not to go that route. That is not the way to effect change and it hurts our own community including our small businesses. We need to teach our youth the right way to protest and we need to listen to our youth."

She wants the community to know that the organization has been involved in "opening dialogue with law enforcement, to come to some understanding of the laws that govern these senseless killings."

The Columbia Chapter has also been active in trying to stop the spread of coronavirus in the community by handing out free masks that have been donated by the Eau Claire Community Council, Richland County Sheriff department, Pure Fishing, Inc, and F.U.N.D.S., Inc.. The next free mask event will be Saturday, June 13, at 5406 Farrow Rd., from 12 – 4pm.

You can read the letter here: