Rezoning 57 acres on Clemson Road, festivals, $7.6 million to Housing Authority on Columbia Council agenda

City Council meets Tuesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. to discuss projects, zoning issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia City Council will discuss funding for a Columbia Housing Authority project and a development on Clemson Road at their meeting Tuesday.

The council's regular bimonthly meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Virtual Meeting will be streamed online at www.columbiasc.gov.

Items on this meeting's agenda include resolutions for the following festivals or special events:

Artista Vista Crafty Feast on Sunday, April 18, 2021

on Sunday, April 18, 2021 Gervais Street Bridge Dinner on Sunday, May 2, 2021

on Sunday, May 2, 2021 CMA Art Blossoms Opening Event on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Art Blossoms Roses + Rose on Thursday, April 15, 2021, Art Blossoms Film on Friday, April 16, 2021 and Art Blossoms Brunch on Sunday, April 18, 2021

on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, on Friday, April 16, 2021 and on Sunday, April 18, 2021 Live on Lincoln Fundraiser for the Arts on Sunday, April 18, 2021 with a rain contingency date of Sunday, April 25, 2021

on Sunday, April 18, 2021 with a rain contingency date of Sunday, April 25, 2021 The Labyrinth on Boyd Plaza on Thursday, April 29, 2021

on Thursday, April 29, 2021 Derby by Design on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Requests involving two parcels of land at 446 Clemson Road and Clemson Road Extension in northeast Columbia to

amend the Columbia Compass: Envision 2036 Future Land Use Map to modify the land use classification of the property from Urban Edge Multi-family (UEMF) to Urban Edge Regional Activity Center (UEAC-2) east of Clemson Road and to Urban Edge Mixed Residential (UEMR) west of Clemson Road and

rezone the Clemson Road Extension parcel from Office and Institutional District (C-1), General Residential District (RG-2), and General Commercial District (C-3) to General Commercial District (C-3).

Together, the parcels measure approximately 57 acres. The larger parcel (29.1 acres) is bounded on the north by Spears Creek Church Road. The smaller parcel (27 acres) has portions of the property on both sides of Clemson Road and along Spears Creek Church Road. The two parcels are separated by Earth Road.

Resolution No. R-2021-019, near the end of Tuesday's agenda, approves the issuance of $7.6 million in bonds to Columbia's Housing Authority to finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of a 112-unit affordable rental housing community located at 3021 Howell Court, Columbia, South Carolina and known as Palmetto Terrace Apartments. Currently, the apartment complex consists of 24 one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedroom units, and 40 three-bedroom units.