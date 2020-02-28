COLUMBIA, S.C. — You could call them the first family of South Carolina Democratic politics, or some might call them ‘kingmakers,’ but they’d dispute both titles.

One Columbia couple has had a hand in every presidential race since the late 1960s and this year looks to be no different.

Don and Carol Fowler have been involved in Democratic politics for more than five decades. Together, the two are a power couple in the state and party.

Don's participated in every presidential election since 1964, starting on the local level but then soon transitioning to national leadership and campaigns.

Carol’s story is similar, she’s been working on presidential campaigns since 1972.

This year, the couple is at it again.

“I think that I have met, and probably both of us have met, at one time or another, every one of the candidates,” Carol said in their Columbia living room on Friday.

Carol said her passion for Democratic politics came in the election of 1968, between Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey, George Wallace ran as an independent. Carol said the race showed her how important she felt a Democratic president was to the future of the nation.

Don’s story started a little earlier. He said his passion for the party came from the party’s push for the Civil Rights Act.

Don is the former Democratic National Committee chair and both Don and Carol are former state party chairs. Carol also said she was formerly the Richland County Democratic Party chair.

The couple had several of the current candidates at their home for meet and greets with state organizers in the last year, but one encounter stood out.

“The most stunning thing that has happened this year among all the receptions that we've had for candidates was the number of people who came to see Amy Klobuchar. We just have extended an open invitation and for whatever reason 300 people came to our house that night,” Carol said.

Don and Carol, who are both still currently serving on the DNC, said they won't make an endorsement for South Carolina's primary.

But in past endorsements, they haven't always agreed.

“In 2008, Don endorsed Hillary Clinton and I endorsed Barack Obama,” Carol said laughing.

“We got our picture in the New York Times because of that too,” Don added.

“But, we really don't even argue about it, we just discuss and go back and forth and then we're for who we're for in the primary and in the general election we are always for the same person,” Carol continued.

They’ve had their favorites over the years JFK, LBJ, Clinton and Obama. But, they're hopeful this year they can help get another Democrat in the White House.

“So gradually, we're making progress. The chances of the Democratic nominee for president this year carrying South Carolina is pretty slim. But four years, eight years, I think you'll see our ability to contest those seats, and also to contest seats like the governor, and some congressional seats, U.S. Senate seats, we are making progress, but it's incremental. And it won't happen the day after tomorrow, but if you give us four to eight years we'll be a competitive party again,” Don said.

And, the two disagree with those who call them kingmakers or anything of the sort.

“We are active, the receptions we've had here this season in our home has added a little bit to our involvement. But we like politics, we get involved, we attempt to occasionally to exert influence, but we're not kingmakers,” Don said.

Carol added like any church or group, the people who show up make the decisions, and they've been showing up for 50 years.

For Saturday’s primary, the Fowlers said they're not fully decided on tomorrow's primary, but they have narrowed it down to a few candidates.