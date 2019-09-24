COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Emily Clyburn passed away last week and on Monday was honored with a street dedication in Columbia.

The newly dedicated "Dr. Emily E Clyburn Way" is at the intersection of Juniper and David Streets in Columbia.

Congressman Jim Clyburn took time at the brief ceremony to explain his wife's love of the community.

"She made it very clear that she loved this neighborhood, she loved the Greenview Center, and nobody or nothing would take her away from this neighborhood but death, she was never going to leave," Clyburn said at the podium.

Dr. Emily E Clyburn Way dedication in Columbia, S.C.

WLTX

The Congressional Majority Whip was joined by friends, family, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Benjamin said it took a quick decision from Columbia city council to make it happen. Dr. Clyburn was laid to rest earlier in the day on Monday.

"Now Mr. Mayor, I don't know how much time I have left but I know this; It would be one thing to move off of Juniper Street, but I don't see myself ever moving off of Emily England Clyburn Way," Clyburn said to cheers and applause.

RELATED: Remembering the life of Dr. Emily Clyburn

RELATED: Emily Clyburn, wife of Rep. James Clyburn and philanthropist, passes away

Clyburn said the couple first moved to the neighborhood in 1972. He said he had intended to live there only a few years, but Emily fell in love with the area and refused to consider moving.