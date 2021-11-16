Polls close, results to come in for Columbia mayor, Columbia Council at-Large

The two contests we'll be following are for the Columbia Mayor race and the Columbia City Council at-Large contest.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Polls have closed in South Carolina and results are coming in for the two decisive runoff elections in Columbia: the mayor race and the city council at-large seat.

The main contest is for the Columbia mayor, with longtime councilmembers Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann vying to succeed Steve Benjamin, who decided not to seek re-election after 11 years leading the city.

The runoff was necessary after no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote in the election on November 2 that featured four total candidates. Rickenman got the most votes, but under city rules, a candidate must get more than 50 percent of the vote.

The other runoff was for the City Council at Large Seat. That contests featured Aditi Bussells versus Tyler Bailey. No matter who wins, they will be a new face on the Columbia City Council.

Bussells got the most votes in the earlier contest but as in the mayoral race, no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote.

The two are seeking to replace Devine, who didn't seek reelection for the seat so she could run for mayor.

Complicating matters is that there will now be a full hand count recount that was ordered by the South Carolina Election Commission.

Howard Knapp, the interim executive director of the commission, said he ordered the recount after hearing what happened at some precincts. Some precincts weren't able to get the right ballot for voters when polls opened. The problem was corrected, but some voters had to vote on emergency paper ballots while others claimed they were turned away at the polls.

Voters did pick a new representative Columbia City Council District 1 two weeks ago, when they selected Tina Herbert to succeed Sam Davis, who decided to retire after 23 years on the council. And Joe Taylor ran unopposed to pick up the Council District 4 race left vacant when Rickenmann ran for mayor.