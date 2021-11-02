Results coming in for Columbia mayor's race and other elections

The Columbia Mayor's race led the roughly three dozen election contests in central South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Results will be coming in throughout the night on municipal elections across South Carolina and in the Midlands.

Polls closed in South Carolina at 7 p.m. after a full day of voting. We'll be posting results for key races here, and you can find a list of numbers in every contest on WLTX's 2021 Election Results page.

The races were for offices such as city and town councils as well as mayoral contests. Roughly three dozens races across the Midlands were contested.

The largest among those was for Columbia mayor, as voters went to the polls to pick a new leader for the first time in 11 years. Incumbent Steve Benjamin earlier this year choose not to seek another term.

The candidates were Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, former Councilman Moe Baddourah, and Sam Johnson, a former assistant to Benjamin. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff in two weeks.

Columbia voters also were picking a new City Council At-Large member to replace Devine, who stepped down after nearly 20 years in her position so she could run for mayor. Seven candidates were vying for that seat.

And in Columbia City Council District 1, there was a contest to replace Sam Davis, who decided to retire after 23 years on the council.

The net result of these changes is that half of the Columbia City Council seats will have new representation come the new year.

In other races on the ballot, voters in the Lexington County town of Swansea were choosing a new mayor, and voters in Irmo, Cayce, and West Columbia were picking councilmembers.