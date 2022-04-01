Columbia inaugurates new mayor, council members

Daniel Rickenmann becomes mayor, Aditi Bussells, Tina Herbert and Joe Taylor take council seats

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daniel Rickenmann is now the new Mayor of Columbia after taking the oath of office along with three new city councilmembers.

The inauguration for as well as Dr. Aditi Bussells, Tina Herbert and Joe Taylor took place in the 1700 block of Main Street in Columbia Tuesday afternoon. With their family at their side, the members took the oath of office from two justices from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Rickenmann, who had represented Columbia's District 4, ran for mayor after Steve Benjamin decided not to seek a fourth term.

A business consultant, Rickenmann has owned and partnered to operate several restaurants in Columbia’s Five Points area, including Birds on A Wire, MoMo’s Bistro and Yo Burrito. He was first elected as an At-Large member in 2004 and served two terms before not seeking re-election. In 2018, he was elected to represent Columbia’s District 4.

"It was an incredible thing," Rickenman said during his run-off election win. "Everyone who supported us. It's about one Columbia. We are not divided we are united!"

The new faces on Columbia City Council