Columbia inaugurates new mayor, council members

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daniel Rickenmann is now the new Mayor of Columbia after taking the oath of office along with three new city councilmembers.
The inauguration for as well as Dr. Aditi Bussells, Tina Herbert and Joe Taylor took place in the 1700 block of Main Street in Columbia Tuesday afternoon. With their family at their side, the members took the oath of office from two justices from the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Rickenmann, who had represented Columbia's District 4, ran for mayor after Steve Benjamin decided not to seek a fourth term.
A business consultant, Rickenmann has owned and partnered to operate several restaurants in Columbia’s Five Points area, including Birds on A Wire, MoMo’s Bistro and Yo Burrito. He was first elected as an At-Large member in 2004 and served two terms before not seeking re-election. In 2018, he was elected to represent Columbia’s District 4.
"It was an incredible thing," Rickenman said during his run-off election win. "Everyone who supported us. It's about one Columbia. We are not divided we are united!"
The new faces on Columbia City Council
- Dr. Aditi Bussells, the new At-Large councilmember, is a public health researcher with Children’s Trust who received her PhD in public health at the University of South Carolina. Bussells said during her campaign she believes that everyone, “regardless of their zip code, deserves to have equal opportunities to thrive.”
- Tina Herbert is the new District 1 representative. Herbert is an attorney specializing in injured workers at Mickel & Bass, LLC; she is a former director with the city’s Office of Business Opportunities (OBO) and Community Development Department. As a city employee, Herbert listed her greatest achievements as implementing the Main Street Façade Program, developing the Minority Business Opportunity Conference and the Columbia Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program as well as the Real Business Women of Columbia for Women’s Empowerment.
- Joe E. Taylor, Jr, will represent District 4, Rickenmann's former district. Taylor is the former SC Secretary of Commerce (2005-2011), a developer and businessman. He is CEO of Park and Washington LLC and co-owner of the Italian restaurant Il Bucato on Beltline Boulevard. In an interview with The State, Taylor said his platform consists of public safety, growing small business and streamlining city services to reduce cost and improve services.