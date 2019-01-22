COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The final Confederate flag to fly at the South Carolina Statehouse has quietly been put on display at a museum.    

Confederate Relic Room Executive Director Allen Roberson said Tuesday museum staff put the flag into a $1,400 protective case on Nov. 26, ending a more than three-year saga.    

The final flag was lowered from a pole in front of the capitol on July 10, 2015. Legislators voted to bring it down less than a month after the racist murders of nine black church members in Charleston.    

The museum initially proposed a nearly $4 million project that included a massive restoration of its building and a high-tech display including screens displaying pictures or names of Civil War dead.    

Today the flag sits on a wall near other flags between two offices.

Photos: Confederate Flag Comes Down
