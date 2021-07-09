Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville says a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally is set to come down Saturday.

The city said in a news release Friday afternoon that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday.

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.