COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second time this week, Richland County Council member Joe Walker sent a letter questioning the Council's behavior in recent years.

In a letter sent Wednesday morning, Walker addresses Cherry Bekaert, LLP, an accounting firm, about the penny tax audit.

"I am hereby formally requesting its immediate and full release to the public," Walker wrote in the letter.

Walker claims that when he reviewed the 2017 Audit of the Richland PDT he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"I request all findings, including those born to council under cover of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) be released and expanded upon in their entirety," Walker continued.

The council member also asked the legality of being forced to sign an NDA to examine the document.

"As indicated when presented with the mandate by County Attorney Larry Smith to sign this NDA in exchange for this information, I question the validity of forcing an elected public official to maintain confidentiality as it pertains to the results of a publicly funded audit on a public tax program," Walker wrote.

Attorney General Alan Wilson and US Attorney Sherri Lydon are copied on the letter.

Earlier this week, Walker sent a letter to the Attorney General and the US Attorney asking them to look into the firing of ex-County Administrator Gerald Seals.

"I believe this audit and the associated mandate for secrecy fall squarely into those questionable activities and have provided [AG] copy of this letter as a supplement to my initial request for investigation," Walker stated in the new letter.

In his letter, Walker claims he cannot discuss what he saw in the audit because of the NDA.

"Although I obviously cannot speak to the results themselves, I am keenly aware of the public's perspective that no one keeps good news a secret for this long," Walker wrote.

A 13-page audit report for 2017 is posted to the County's website and features Cherry Bekaert letterhead. It's unclear if that document is the same one council members reviewed under the NDA.

"If for some reason the full release of this information is not provided within the next ten business days, I have concerned constituents prepared to lever the courts to compel this result," read a portion of Walker's letter.