Crossover deadline looms over lawmakers this week

The House is expected to debate several controversial bills relating to abortion, transgender athletes in sports and critical race theory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is "crossover week" at the State House, which means lawmakers are rushing to pass dozens of bills before Friday.

Bills not passed by the deadline are unlikely to be signed into law.

The House is expected to debate several controversial bills this week related to abortion, transgender athletes in sports and critical race theory.

"The volume will be relatively low, but obviously high importance issues," said State Representative Micah Caskey of Lexington County.

"This week is gonna be us attempting to stand up to that and point out flaws in certain legislation"

Over in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said there are 12 to 15 bills looking to be passed by the end of the week.

“We've tackled a lot of big issues and I expect there's still gonna be a number of big issues still on the horizon," said Massey.

Unlike past years, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto expects little roadblocks to getting things done.

"If things stay the way they are, which I expect them to be, we will orderly work through our business this week," said Hutto.

Bills that have cleared the deadline include medical cannabis, tax reform, education savings accounts, the state's $14 billion spending plan, and early voting-- just to name a few.

The 2022 legislative session wraps up in about 6 weeks. Bills that do not pass this year's session will have to be refiled next year.