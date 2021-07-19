'We cannot be silent': Rallies continue in support of people of Cuba

Cuban Americans in Columbia are urging the White House to take action and lift its blockade on the island nation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unrest continues in Cuba this weekend, as pro-government rallies took place in the very spot where the largest protests in decades happened one week ago.

Food and medicine shortages, power outages and a spike in COVID cases have sparked a widespread outcry. Many are calling for political change and freedom.

Saturday, the Cuban government hosted a rally while blaming the unrest on the U.S. embargo. Rallies outside the White House called for improved relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

"It's not just a few people, it's the whole country. They are asking for freedom, freedom, freedom from the communist regime," said Humberto Fonseca, a Columbia resident who was born in Cuba.

Earlier this week, President Biden said there are a number of ways the United States might help Cuba, but he also cautioned Cuban Americans against wiring money back to relatives in Cuba.

"I would not do that now, because the fact is, it is highly likely that the regime would confiscate those remittances or big chunks of it," Biden said in a press conference.

Earlier this week, members of the Midlands Cuban community rallied in support of the island's protestors. Fonseca, who has lived in Columbia for 14 years, was joined by his family in front of the State House.

"We did not forget the Cuban people inside Cuba. All Cubans are connected, it's in our blood," said Fonseca. "The Cuban people do not have human rights at this moment. None."

Fonseca left Cuba in 1994 at the age of 21.

He says at the time, the government gave those who opposed the existing political power the option to leave.

"I did that. I got a raft and left with a few friends. We left Cuba," Fonseca explained. "In the middle of the ocean, for five [days] we were there. The last day we stayed in the ocean, we lost the bottom of the raft. Thanks to the Coast Guard of the United States, they saved us."

Following a year and one month as a refugee at Guantanamo Bay, he says he was given authorization to come to the U.S. Since then, he's watched the people in his home country suffer.

"They need our help. We cannot be silent. We need to do something," he said.

CBS News reports Cuban Cabinet ministers announced they would allow permits for travelers to import food and medicine without limits and allowing people to use ration books to get subsidized goods outside their hometowns.

Government authorities in Cuba say they're working on creating more jobs and starting a program which will boost salaries for workers.