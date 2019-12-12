CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston will host a Democratic debate just days before the state's First in the South presidential primary.

The Democratic Party announced Thursday that the Gaillard Center in Charleston will be the site for the event. The center has a 1,800 seat performance hall, according to the center's website.

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus will co-host the debate, and Twitter will be a debate partner.

The debate will air live on television and will be live-streamed on digital and social platforms.

It will be the 10th debate featuring the candidates who are vying to be the party's nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November 2020's general election. South Carolina' Democratic primary takes place on Saturday, February 29, four days after the debate.

Republicans are not holding a primary in the state and instead are focusing on re-electing President Trump.

The number changes constantly, but currently, 15 candidates are seeking the party's nomination. However, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg did not sign the paperwork to be on the ballot in the Palmetto State. He apparently is targeting the long list of primaries and caucuses in March.

Democrats also announced Thursday three other debates, all in early primary or caucus states:

January 14: CNN, in partnership with the The Des Moines Register, will host the seventh debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

February 7: ABC, in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

February 19: NBC News & MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada – in partnership with The Nevada Independent.