DeSantis moves to revoke Miami hotel's alcohol license over drag show

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is moving to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas-themed drag show back in December.

In a complaint filed against the Hyatt Regency Miami, the state claims "A Drag Queen Christmas" hosted on Dec. 27 exposed minors to "simulated sexual activity" and "lewd, vulgar, and indecent displays."

According to the complaint, this policy allowed "children appearing less than 16 years of age" to be exposed to performers wearing "sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female genitalia." The document details children's Christmas songs that were reportedly re-written as parody's with "sexually explicit themes," including one called "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer."

The state also claims the show's promotional materials said "all ages welcome" before being updated to say "recommended for audiences 18+."

This official filing comes after Florida officials launched an investigation into the traveling Christmas-themed drag show back in December, threatening to "take action" against those who expose sexually explicit activity to children.

After its Miami show, "A Drag Queen Christmas" made a stop at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on Dec. 29. Demonstrators clashed outside of the venue despite organizers saying the show had always been marketed as 18 and up because of the mature content.

Officials from Hyatt told CBS MoneyWatch that the hotel's liquor license remains valid.

"We are reviewing this complaint and will address the situation directly with the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation as part of administrative review process," Hyatt told the news outlet.