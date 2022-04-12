Director of SC Department of Insurance to retire April 15, 2022

Ray Farmer lead South Carolina Department of Insurance for nine years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ray Farmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance (SCDOI), will retire from his position after nine years of service effective April 15, 2022.

Governor Henry McMaster announced Farmer's retirement Tuesday, April 12, saying, "Under the leadership of Director Farmer, the S.C. Department of Insurance has taken great strides in protecting the interests of consumers and adapting to an ever-changing insurance marketplace. Through innovative consumer protection policy, natural disaster education programs, and by expanding career advancement opportunities for SCDOI employees, Director Farmer has led the agency to new heights and built a strong foundation for the future. South Carolina is better because of Director Farmer’s tireless service to our people.”

Farmer was appointed SCDOI director in 2012 by then-governor Nikki Haley. McMaster asked Farmer to continue in the position when he came into office in 2018.

In office, Farmer concentrated on consumer protection and oversaw the adoption of the SC Insurance Data Security Act in 2018, the Private Flood Insurance Act in 2020, and established the Insurance Fraud Division at SCDOI in 2021.