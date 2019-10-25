COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Donald Trump is making his will a stop in Columbia on Friday to talk about criminal justice reform, his second visit to the state's capital since he became president.

Present Trump will be in Columbia to take part in the Second Step Presidential Forum at Benedict College on Friday. He'll deliver the keynote address at the event.

The weekend-long event is being put together by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center.

The event runs through Sunday and will also feature many of the Democratic candidates. According to the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, and Julian Castro will also appear. The candidates will not be at the event at the same time Trump will.

The speakers over the weekend will be asked to outline their proposals that would further criminal justice reform.

Columbia Police, the Richland County Sheriff's Department and SC Highway Patrol confirmed they will be assisting with Secret Service as the president makes his way to Benedict College on Friday. Details are limited for security reasons on what to expect on the roadways, but drivers should be aware of heavy traffic and road closures in that area.

The last time President Trump was in Columbia was in June of 2018. The President was at an event for Gov. Henry McMaster, who was running for re-election. In that stop, President Trump spoke for an hour inside the gymnasium at Airport High School.

Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis issued the following statement that reads in part:

"We are excited for our students who will witness, first-hand, this historical bipartisan engagement. Most of all, the PJF Second Step Presidential Forum focused on Criminal Justice Reform, will serve as tangible evidence for our students of how diversity of thought and positive social action work together in the democracy of our country."

Last December, President Trump signed a bipartisan bill that would reduce mandatory minimum sentences in some cases, among other changes. Most of the others plans look to give judges more leeway in sentencing people for non-violent crimes, particularly drug convictions. The long-term goal is to reduce the prison population.

You can purchase tickets to the event here. Tickets for the president's event on Friday are sold out and are no longer available. Tickets are still available for the other events, and are $40 each, and are sold per candidate time slot.

The organization that put the event together is the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center. Their mission statement reads:

“Our mission is to empower local leaders to implement innovative and practical solutions to problems in the criminal justice system. We use an approach that is bipartisan and includes all relevant stakeholders. We are the only nationwide coalition of Black Republicans, Democrats and Independents focused on criminal justice reform. By building bipartisan relationships and hosting solution-focused conversations, we are uniquely positioned to be a convener for criminal justice reform, activating relevant stakeholders to create solutions to injustice at the local level.”