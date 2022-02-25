SC Republican Party announces Donald Trump visit

The former U.S. president is expected to speak at Florence Regional Airport on March 12.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will be heading to South Carolina in March for a rally.

The state's Republican Party announced late Friday that Trump would be coming to the Florence Regional Airport on March 12.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement that Trump would be coming to the state touting an "America First" agenda.

"Under President Trump's leadership, our Party saw exponential growth everywhere, but particularly in rural, historically Democrat Pee Dee counties," McKissick said in the statement.

McKissick also pointed to gas prices, inflation, and the current administration's foreign policy decisions as reasons the former president has seen considerable support in South Carolina.

Trump's visit comes as many on both sides of the aisle attempt to gauge his likelihood to run for a second term in 2024. At this point, however, he hasn't officially thrown his hat in the ring again.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at 2100 Terminal Drive in Florence, however, doors are expected to open at 2 p.m.

Trump's last visit to the Palmetto State was in February of 2020 when he came to Charleston. His visit also follows that of his 2020 opponent and current president, President Joe Biden, who spoke at the South Carolina State commencement in December.