COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall will face-off against challenger Sara Middleton in a run-off election on Tuesday, after neither candidate received a majority in the November 5 election for the city council at-large seat.

In unofficial numbers, Duvall led Middleton 44 to 36 percent. Dylan Gunnels was third at 12 percent and Amadeo Geere was fourth at 8 percent.

Duvall and Middleton tell News 19 that they've spent the last two weeks since the election rallying for voter support, while working to raise awareness to tomorrow's election.

"It's all about voter turnout," Duvall said. "The polls do not start with the amount that you had in the first race. It starts at zero for both of us, and so it's all about getting your supporters back to the polls to vote."

Councilman Duvall was elected to the at-large seat on council in 2015. Since then, he's advocated for improvements in public safety, including a push to fund ShotSpotter technology to assist Columbia Police in identifying the location of gun shots.

He also proposed a repeal of all-night permits for bars in the city and worked to amend the area's public smoking ban to include vaping.

"I have been in elected office for 17 years -- 13 in Cheraw and four here in Columbia. I had 22 years with the Municipal Association where I was executive director…. I want to use that experience that I have had for a long time to continue to work for the citizens of the City of Columbia," Duvall said.

His challenger Sarah Middleton is a local business owner, developer and healthcare attorney, who is also a political newcomer.

She says her goal is to improve public safety, promote new investment and make Columbia a world-class city.

"I have that perspective of being on the other side; not just a career politician," Middleton said. "We need leaders for the future. We need leaders who understand new technology, new growth, what a city can be and I'm really just looking forward to seeing Columbia become a world-class city."

City residents can vote in this election from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19 at your assigned polling place.

